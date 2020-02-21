KISS offers valedictory in Sioux City concert

SIOUX CITY -- Paul Stanley was right.
He and Gene Simmons aren’t ending their KISS touring days with a whimper.
At Friday’s Tyson Events Center concert, the band offered a taste of just about everything they provided in each of their visits since 1982.
Featuring more pyrotechnics than a small town Fourth of July celebration, the two-hour-plus performance included moving pods, ziplines, a confetti blizzard and, yes, many of those iconic songs.
Beginning with “Detroit Rock City,” Simmons, Stanley and Tommy Thayer arrived on those pods while drummer Eric Singer braved the pyramid of pyro.
“Shout It Out Loud” continued the march, enabling Stanley to rouse the crowd and recall that 1982 visit to the Municipal Auditorium.
While an audience participation bit with “Say Yeah” was less than stellar, the band – Stanley and Simmons in particular – displayed those moves that have thrilled crowds for more than four decades.
Stanley’s buff biceps were no optical illusion, either, and, yes, Simmons still had the tongue moves and blood drips that made yesterday’s teens today’s die-hards.
Surprisingly, the band wasn’t so loud that Stanley’s vocals got lost. It was very easy to catch the words and – if you were part of the KISS army – sing along.
To please the faithful, Simmons breathed fire on “War Machine” while Stanley displayed a darn good gun show in his studded leather vest. Although we have no verifiable records, he probably invoked “Sioux City” more times Friday than he did on each of KISS’ previous visits.
What made the show work was its unabashed desire to give the audience an impressive stage show. Designers didn’t hold back anything (the costumes were intense, too) and made sure the four were afforded the best there is on the road today.
Some fans might have quibbled about the choice of songs but there were enough here (bet you can’t guess the closer) to remind them of each of the band’s incarnations.
If, as it’s rumored, KISS will go on, the new version won’t have the same creativity Simmons and Stanley provided. What made this KISS work? The two band leaders were willing to go there before anyone else.
Friday’s concert was like a graduation ceremony for Simmons and Stanley – a summa cum laude performance.
Opener David Lee Roth brought back a bagful of his hits, too. While he didn’t look or sound like the DLR from the Van Halen days, he still had the irreverent attitude and penchant for props. During his 45-minute set, he toyed with a whip-like microphone, a fluorescent mic stand and a cloth lei. Dressed in a sparkly Neil Diamond-ish shirt, he marched through “You Really Got Me,” “Beautiful Girls” and “Unchained” before letting his raspier voice settle with “Tobacco Road,” one of the numbers that really worked.
Yes, he attempted some of those high kicks but he wasn’t running across the stage like a man half his age. Instead, he embraced the songs’ familiarity and played up his rock star rep.
Certainly, he’s not the singer you remember but he was fine for a night amped with nostalgia.
In addition to a hefty dose of Van Halen hits, he offered up his take on Louis Prima’s “Just a Gigolo” and got enough good will to sweat through “Jump.” Because it’s unlikely a Van Halen reunion is coming, this may have been as close as fans get.