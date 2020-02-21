KISS offers valedictory in Sioux City concert

To please the faithful, Simmons breathed fire on “War Machine” while Stanley displayed a darn good gun show in his studded leather vest. Although we have no verifiable records, he probably invoked “Sioux City” more times Friday than he did on each of KISS’ previous visits.

What made the show work was its unabashed desire to give the audience an impressive stage show. Designers didn’t hold back anything (the costumes were intense, too) and made sure the four were afforded the best there is on the road today.

Some fans might have quibbled about the choice of songs but there were enough here (bet you can’t guess the closer) to remind them of each of the band’s incarnations.

If, as it’s rumored, KISS will go on, the new version won’t have the same creativity Simmons and Stanley provided. What made this KISS work? The two band leaders were willing to go there before anyone else.

Friday’s concert was like a graduation ceremony for Simmons and Stanley – a summa cum laude performance.