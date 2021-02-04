 Skip to main content
Kitchen range misuse faulted in Sioux City apartment fire Thursday
A fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Riverview Apartments at 2200 Gibson Street in Sioux City Thursday.

 Jesse Brothers, The Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The misuse of a kitchen range as a heater was the cause of a Sioux City apartment fire early Thursday morning that displaced 20 people. 

At around 4:22 a.m. Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue crews arrived at a structure fire at the Riverview Apartments, 2201 Gibson St. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a three-story, eight-unit building at the complex, according to a press release from Sioux City Fire Rescue. 

Upon entering, fire crews found a third-floor unit ablaze, and the flames had spread to the attic. 

All 20 or so occupants of the building were removed with no injuries, and none of the 23 firefighters on scene sustained injuries. 

An investigation found that the fire started "by misuse of a kitchen range being utilized as supplemental heat," according to the press release. 

"Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to remind residents that kitchen stoves, ranges, and ovens should never be used as supplemental heating sources," the department wrote. "In addition, every home should be equipped with at least one working smoke alarm on every level of the home." 

The apartment where the fire started sustained "heavy fire damage" while the others sustained water damage. The apartment has been red-tagged as unfit for occupation and the Red Cross has assisted with those who were displaced. 

