Kitchen range misuse faulted in Sioux City apartment fire Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The misuse of a kitchen range as a heater was the cause of a Sioux City apartment fire early Thursday morning that displaced 20 people.

At around 4:22 a.m. Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue crews arrived at a structure fire at the Riverview Apartments, 2201 Gibson St. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a three-story, eight-unit building at the complex, according to a press release from Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Upon entering, fire crews found a third-floor unit ablaze, and the flames had spread to the attic.

All 20 or so occupants of the building were removed with no injuries, and none of the 23 firefighters on scene sustained injuries.

An investigation found that the fire started "by misuse of a kitchen range being utilized as supplemental heat," according to the press release.