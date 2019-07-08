SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Local businessman Jasper Kriens was appointed Monday to fill a vacancy on the South Sioux City Council.
The council at its meeting Monday unanimously approved Mayor Rod Koch’s submission of Kriens as the replacement for Dennis Nelson, who resigned earlier from the council.
In a news release, the city noted Kriens "has been active in many community activities, is a proven businessman and offers new ideas for our community."
"He was exemplary in the redevelopment of the Klasey Park American Legion ball fields. It is now an outstanding facility that attracts many baseball players and fans from throughout Siouxland," the release said.