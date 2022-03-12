KrisAnne Hall in Sioux City event with Woodbury Sheriff: "We've lost more liberty in our own hands in the past 2 years than in the past 150 to invaders"

SIOUX CITY -- Multiple times during her speaking engagement hosted by Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, KrisAnne Hall, who lists herself as a constitutional attorney, told the crowd of more than 100 people who came out to Western Iowa Tech that she was there to teach "facts" about foundational legal documents.

"Everything I'm going to show you today is based on principles," Hall, a former Florida prosecutor, told them at one turn. Yet, within 10 minutes of saying she was there to show facts and not teach opinions, Hall asked the crowd. "Anybody believe that we've lost more liberty in our own hands in the last two-and-a-half years than we have in the past 150 to foreign invaders?"

With a shade less than 30 minutes until the event started, there were about 30 people spread throughout the Rocklin Conference Center on the WITCC campus. Some folks were already seated at one of a number of circular tables while others were milling around, looking down at their cellphones or checking out the wares being offered at the merch table. There, there were at least three different books being sold, including "Bed Time Stories for Patriots" and CDs touching on subjects such as "religious liberty."

Not everyone at those circular tables clapped was there to offer support for Hall's message. More than one attendee said they believed Hall was dangerous.

"I think it's scary, the interpretation of the Constitution," Marlene Sturdevant said. "I don't know what her real qualifications (are) and I don't know why she's being paid to speak."

However, others were there to support Hall during her two-hour lecture.

When she said: "(The) only purpose of government is to secure your rights, not to provide them, not to give you health care, welfare, food, shelter, but to secure your right to obtain them on your own," one person applauded. Before the event began, one gentleman was so excited that he broke into Hall's speech to ask her if she would join in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance which then got going. In one stretch, Hall asked how many people in the room had ever heard of Crispus Attucks, the freed slave who died in the Boston Massacre of 1770. About half of the people in the room raised their hands.

While Hall did have one person during the Q&A portion of the event challenge her on the idea of non-compliance with the government, others asked her to expand on how to best fight legislation they found onerous. The final question of the afternoon went to a woman who wanted to know how to best teach Hall's material to students.

Hall, who posted in 2014 about the the 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution being "dangerous and unnecessary," especially focused on the 1st and 2nd Amendments to the Constitution as being paramount to that pursuit. In the case of the latter, she said: "Your right to keep and bear arms is a natural right." With the former, the freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition, Hall quizzed people about what it says.

"If you don’t know what your rights are, how do you know they’re not already gone?" she asked.

When theorizing about which way freedoms and authorities flow, Hall said the order is: God-Man-Society-Government. "Creator is the highest power," Hall said.

In January 2014, Hall posted the following to her Facebook page: "Sheriffs, Police Officers, Public Servants UNITE to declare the Federal Government has NO POWER outside the Constitution and no authority outside the PERMISSION of the Sheriff!" At WITCC, she expressed a similar sentiment.

"Your sheriff is the most powerful ally you have in defense of your rights," Hall said.

At a recent Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting before the event, four speakers objected to Hall's appearance, as well as the constitutional sheriffs movement, which views federal and state government authorities as subordinate to county sheriffs. "While you may have read things on the internet, they can be certainly skewed, I am in no way a person that’s above the law," Sheehan said at the March 1 meeting.

When asked about what people should when such "allies" don't defend rights and instead enforce segregation in the 1960s or brag about running concentration camps of jailed citizens, Hall suggested people contact county commissioners or local legislators. If those efforts fail, Hall had another suggestion: Community members band together.

"I know specific towns in Oregon did that when the sheriff wasn't supporting them. They came together and defended their owns rights and their own property and that sort of thing, she said." In 2016, Oregon Live reported: Hall spoke with people who were occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Oregon.

"In the weeks since the beginning of the (armed) standoff, Hall has taken to the airwaves multiple times to express support for the occupiers' mission to wrest land control from the federal government," a Feb. 11, 2016 story from Oregon Live noted.

As Sheehan introduced Hall, he expressed surprise that so many people objected to her both online and in-person.

"Perhaps in my naivete, I had no idea bringing a speaker on the Constitution would become so controversial," he said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

