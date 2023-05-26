Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — For the second time this week, KTIV- NBC 4 has announced its adding a former KMEG/KPTH employee to its news team.

Friday morning, the local television station shared that former KMEG/KPTH meteorologist and storm chaser Cat Taylor would begin working for them on Monday, July 10.

"I'm very excited to have Cat join Storm Team 4," KTIV Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers said in a release.

Tuesday afternoon, the Siouxland news channel announced it had appointed Diana Castillo as a news director. Castillo previously served in the same role at KMEG-CBS 14/KPTH-Fox 44 from June 2014 through May 2023 when Siouxland News decided to fill its former local news time slots with content from the Sinclair Broadcast Group's regional and national program "The National Desk."