Labor Day campers cap busy season at Woodbury County parks

"We've just had good camping numbers," Heissel said. "Guys at the parks said every week is like Fourth of July weekend."

Numbers were down at Salix-area parks at Snyder Bend and Brown's Lake. Snyder Bend's lake was drained to kill invasive fish species, and the water at Brown's Lake was low because of drought and lower Missouri River and ground water levels. Still, some campers still showed up, and cabins often were filled.

Heissel said the summer's camping numbers won't be tallied until after the parks are closed on Oct. 1, but he can tell that park use was up substantially.

"I just know from the revenue I've seen coming in that we're up," he said.

Heissel attributed the increased attendance to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, camping was one of the few activities people could safely enjoy while many other recreational activities were shut down or limited. Looking for something to do, many people bought campers and tents and hit area parks. They continued to put that new gear to use in 2021.

"They discovered a new hobby and a new activity they hadn't been doing," Heissel said. "We're seeing that carry over."