Labor Day campers cap busy season at Woodbury County parks

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A touch of humidity hung in the air early Monday, but in their shady camping spot in Little Sioux Park, Jim Bendixen and Valarie Hall enjoyed a pleasant Labor Day morning.
Sitting at a picnic table outside their camper, they talked about making some breakfast before packing up and heading home to Odebolt, Iowa, later in the morning.
In a camper next door, Hall's daughter and her family showed no signs of activity.
"We sat around the campfire 'til 1 in the morning last night," Bendixen said.
The two families were among the many who filled Little Sioux Park near Correctionville to capacity for the long Labor Day weekend, traditionally one of the last hurrahs of the summer camping season. Bendixen wasn't ready to call it a summer just yet.
"It might be, but we'll probably go a couple more times," he said. "When it gets too cold to stay outside, we start to hibernate."
Though it was time to pack up and leave Monday, many families were taking their time. The smell of bacon and potatoes wafted from several campfires as families lounged in chairs. Children and their parents biked and strolled along the park roads.
The Labor Day weekend at Little Sioux Park was typical of most weekends this summer, said Dan Heissel, Woodbury County Conservation Board director. The county's parks often were filled throughout the summer, not just for the big three camping weekends of Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.
"We've just had good camping numbers," Heissel said. "Guys at the parks said every week is like Fourth of July weekend."
Numbers were down at Salix-area parks at Snyder Bend and Brown's Lake. Snyder Bend's lake was drained to kill invasive fish species, and the water at Brown's Lake was low because of drought and lower Missouri River and ground water levels. Still, some campers still showed up, and cabins often were filled.
Heissel said the summer's camping numbers won't be tallied until after the parks are closed on Oct. 1, but he can tell that park use was up substantially.
"I just know from the revenue I've seen coming in that we're up," he said.
Heissel attributed the increased attendance to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, camping was one of the few activities people could safely enjoy while many other recreational activities were shut down or limited. Looking for something to do, many people bought campers and tents and hit area parks. They continued to put that new gear to use in 2021.
"They discovered a new hobby and a new activity they hadn't been doing," Heissel said. "We're seeing that carry over."
Heissel said he expected the trend to continue into 2022, especially if water levels at Snyder Bend and Brown's Lake return to near normal. He said the lake at Snyder Bend is slowly filling up and will be restocked with fish.
A wet fall also would help fill the lakes and ensure a busy camping season next summer.
"Let's get the crops out, then let it rain for a couple weeks and let's get the lakes and marshes filled back up," Heissel said.