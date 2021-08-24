Labor Day picnic in Sioux City cancelled

SIOUX CITY -- The Western Iowa Labor Federation has canceled the annual Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park in Sioux City, citing an escalation in COVID cases in Woodbury County.

The labor federal, which represents 35 affiliated unions in 39 counties North Central, Northwest and Southwest Iowa, also cancelled Labor Day picnics in Council Bluffs and Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

We had high hopes in the spring that we would be able to gather safely by now and celebrate all that workers have done to keep this country running during a global pandemic," WILF President Jeff Shudak said. “Unfortunately, due to low vaccination rates, a lack of state or local mitigation, and the spread of increasingly contagious variants, COVID rates are on the rise again.

"The WILF board and its delegates do not want to contribute to the spread of this virus in our communities, especially among children who are unable to be vaccinated. They are already encountering enough risk at school.”

The federation said confirmed case rates in Woodbury and Pottawattamie counties are "among the highest in the state, while vaccination rates in both counties are still less than 50% of the population."

