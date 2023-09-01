SIOUX CITY -- The Western Iowa Labor Federation will hold its annual Labor Day picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at shelter #5 in Riverside Park.

Ryan Melton, a Democratic candidate for Iowa's 4th congressional district, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst are expected to attend, along with potential candidates for City Council and the Sioux City school board, the Western Iowa Labor Federation said in a press release.

The Labor Day picnic has been held in Riverside Park annually since 1904. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and chips will be served. Organizers also will be collecting donations for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. Those who can are encouraged to donate money or non-perishable food items.

Attendees who are able to bring chairs for extra seating are encouraged to do so.

The picnic will also feature games, including a bags tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m.