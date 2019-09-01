WESTFIELD, Iowa -- On Sunday, more than 30 members of the extended Hoffman family took a leisurely ride into the city of Westfield for their yearly Labor Day picnic at Westfield City Park.
The eight-mile ride took two hours each way. The crew rode 14 antique tractors; 18 family members (mostly those too young to drive a tractor) rode in a wagon behind a tractor.
The Hoffman family's Labor Day picnic tradition began around 15 or 20 years ago, though the exact year is not clear.
"We don't really know, we talked about that," Ron Hoffman, 59, said. "Nobody ever really wrote anything down."
Tractors are an integral part of the family's Labor Day. They display roughly 30 antique tractors -- all makes and models, ranging in year from about 1931 to 1959 -- all brightly painted and in immaculate condition, on Ron Hoffman's rural Westfield lawn during Labor Day weekend.
"That's kind of our vacation, it takes about a week to get them out and clean them up," Ron Hoffman said.
Sometime before 1940, a 1936 John Deere Model A was purchased by the father of Ken Hoffman, the 85-year-old Hoffman patriarch. It was one of the tractors the group drove into Westfield Sunday.
In 1971, Ken Hoffman paid $60 for a 1936 John Deere Model B. From there the collection snowballed.
"Dad always had a couple older ones around," said Ron, 59, Ken's younger son. "One or two through the years, that's kind of how it was. We were never no steady collectors. When something caught our eye."
The Hoffmans spent years repainting and maintaining the tractors, keeping the John Deere machines a bright green and yellow, the International machines bright red and the 1931 Farmall its original muted gray. The tractors also see service as working farm machines from time to time.
The collection came to include pretty much every kind of tractor -- John Deere, Case, Oliver, Farmall and several other makes. Their tractor-buying rule of thumb was that a given tractor should, at least, not be a total disaster (though some of them were not in working order when they were acquired).
"We wanted something in good condition, we didn't want a pile of junk," said Ken Hoffman.
Ken, Steve and Ron Hoffman all live within a mile of each other's farm places, and one of Ken's 16 grandchildren resides at an 80-acre parcel the family has farmed since the 1860s. Ken Hoffman, who's been farming continuously since 1956, has proven to be as resilient as his 80-plus-year-old tractors and the Hoffman farmland itself.
"He'll put in an eight-hour day in on a tractor, pretty easy," son Steve Hoffman, 61, said of his father.