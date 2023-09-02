SIOUX CITY — John Hamm is proud to say he became a member of a labor union when he stocking shelves as a 16-year-old at the former National Food Store in Leeds.

“That was 53 years ago,” the now 69-year-old Sioux City man said. “I’m proud to say I’ve been involved with unions ever since.”

This included a 19-year stint at the now-defunct Swift meatpacking plant in the Sioux City stockyards where his dad worked in management.

Hamm subsequently worked as a steamfitter in the Sioux City area, belonging to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 33.

By the time he retired six years ago, he was the president of both the local Plumbers and Steamfitters union as well as Northwest Iowa Labor Council (now known as the Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO), which is a coalition of nearly two dozen individual unions.

“Even though my dad was in middle management at Swift, he was a big believer in the unions,” Hamm explained. “A union is there to protect the worker, he said. Dad was right.”

As the nation prepares to observe Labor Day Monday, the Journal sat down with Hamm, discussing the role of the union in the past, present and future.

Why was your dad such a staunch supporter of labor unions?

“Unions were there to protect the little guy, providing him with safe working conditions, a livable wage and a pension when he retires.”

Unions were huge in Sioux City, back in the day, weren’t they?

“Absolutely. Take manufacturing, for instance. There was a time when Sioux City had more than 1,800 union machinists at places like Sioux Tools, Wincharger, Zenith, Wilson Trailer and Prince Manufacturing. The problem is a lot of those jobs have been shipped elsewhere, either overseas or in other parts of the country.”

I imagine that was a huge loss, because having a union job was often a way people moved up and entered the middle class, right?

“Exactly. A guy out of high school would get a union job, get married and start raising a family. Then, he’d buy a house and, over time, he’ll want to make improvements. Who would he call? A union plumber or a union contractor. The guy who coached your kid’s little league team would be a union member or the people who donated to the United Way or started the Food Bank of Siouxland represented the unions. We were all in it together, wanted to help one another and make the community a better place.”

That isn’t the case any longer, is it? Seems like a lot of younger people aren’t motivated to be a part of a union. Why is that?

“Call it short-sightedness or whatever you want. When I was younger, I was mentored by the older generation. They assumed I would, some day, take their place at work and with the union. I worked hard because I wanted a better future for myself and for everybody else. Today, young people aren’t looking towards the future. They think if things are OK today, it will always be way. Sadly, there are no guarantees anymore.”

What do you think the future of unions will look like?

“Unions can still play an important role. We may have fewer members in certain industries, but we’re adding more members in different types of industries, like the retail or food service sector. Everybody should be able to work at a job where they’re making a wage that is truly livable. The unions have made that possible and will continue to make it possible.”