Labor leaders from around the country pay tribute to the late Mac Smith

SIOUX CITY -- Labor leaders from around the country paid tribute Saturday to the late Mac Smith, a longtime Sioux City lawyer and labor leader.
Family, friends and former colleagues gathered at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate Smith's life and honor his memory.
Robert MacDonald (“Mac”) Smith died Feb. 3 at the age of 72, according to his obituary.
Ken Sagar, President Emeritus of the Iowa Federation of Labor, Des Moines, knew Smith for nearly 30 years, and remembers him fondly.
"He was an educator, he was a friend and mentor, and had a wicked sense of humor," Sagar said. "He kept me from doing things that I probably shouldn't have done. He's a very good legal adviser and probably more to the point, I would say he had wisdom."
Smith always had a passion for Woodbury County politics.
He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1966 and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970. He completed his studies at the University of Iowa College of Law in 1973. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1968-1978 as a captain.
Smith was an accomplished attorney, practicing labor law for decades with the firm Smith and McElwain Law Offices. He was active in the Democratic Party for his entire life and ran for Congress on the Democratic ticket in 1996. He believed in the labor movement and fought for the right for all to use their collective voice for good.
Smith was also an advocate and a fighter for working people. He believed that working people should have the same legal representation as management, even though they might not be able to afford it.
He believed that everyone stands together—regardless of creed, color, sex, disability, or financial status.
"He had a brilliant mind, but an even bigger heart for workers and for for their families," said Charlie Wishman, Iowa Federation of Labor President who knew Smith for over a decade. "And there's so many people that he helped throughout his entire life that never knew him but he did amazing things for."
But above all else, Smith loved his family. He is survived by his wife Connie, and sons Jay and Adam.
"He was always there for my brother and I, whenever we needed anything," Jay Smith said. "He was the first call and just kind of being that rock and that support system for us."
Due to COVID-19, his funeral, held in February, was limited only to members of the immediate family. The full tribute was held on Saturday, where many of his friends and family gathered safely to celebrate Smith's life.