Labor leaders from around the country pay tribute to the late Mac Smith

SIOUX CITY -- Labor leaders from around the country paid tribute Saturday to the late Mac Smith, a longtime Sioux City lawyer and labor leader.

Family, friends and former colleagues gathered at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate Smith's life and honor his memory.

Robert MacDonald (“Mac”) Smith died Feb. 3 at the age of 72, according to his obituary.

Ken Sagar, President Emeritus of the Iowa Federation of Labor, Des Moines, knew Smith for nearly 30 years, and remembers him fondly.

"He was an educator, he was a friend and mentor, and had a wicked sense of humor," Sagar said. "He kept me from doing things that I probably shouldn't have done. He's a very good legal adviser and probably more to the point, I would say he had wisdom."

Smith always had a passion for Woodbury County politics.

He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1966 and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970. He completed his studies at the University of Iowa College of Law in 1973. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1968-1978 as a captain.