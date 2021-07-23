Labor unions rally in downtown Sioux City, targeting Iowa Sens. Grassley, Ernst

SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of union supporters rallied at the Federal Building in Sioux City Friday to push for a bill stalled in Congress that supporters claim would give the once-formidable labor movement an even playing field when organizing and bargaining with employers.
The union-friendly crowd used the rally to cajole Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to reverse their opposition to the so-called Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.
The House approved the measure on a mostly party-line 225-206 vote in March, but it's been blocked by Republicans in a Senate divided 50-50, where Vice President Kamala Harris' vote gives the Democrats a slim majority.
"There's no reason not to support this," said Charlie Wishman, President of the Iowa Federation of Labor. "Because when we talk about build back better with unions, we're talking about building back out the middle class of this country. We're making progress."
Among the Iowa politicians in the crowd of about 40 Friday were former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and former Crawford County supervisor Dave Muhlbauer, who are both vying to be the Democratic nominee to challenge Grassley next fall. Finkenauer, who lost her eastern Iowa seat after one-term in last fall's election, announced her Senate bid on Thursday.
"It is time to pass the PRO Act," Muhlbauer said during the rally. "We know that the PRO Act will give a stronger voice to everyday working men and women and we know that an infrastructure bill will create thousands of jobs."
The PRO Act most likely would eliminate so-called right to work laws in states including Iowa. Critics argue the laws hurt unions’ ability to collect dues from workers who refuse to join, but the non-union workers also benefit from deals negotiated on their behalf.
Critics argue right to work laws protect workers, who aren't forced to pay labor union fees just to keep their jobs. They also contend that states with such laws have some of the fastest-growing economies in the nation.
Among other things, the PRO Act would also:
-- bar tactics that employers can use to drag out organizing drives, contract negotiations and ultimately the ratification of an agreement;
-- give organizers more control over how — and where — unionization votes are held, prohibit companies from permanently replacing workers who strike, prevent some from being classified as “independent contractors” as a means to deny workplace protections;
-- forbid employers from forcing workers into “captive audience meetings” where unionization is discouraged.
Critics of the legislation object to taking away the rights of states to have Right to Work Laws, which they say allows workers to find jobs without having to pay union dues. Republican opponents also point to Democrats' long-time political alliance with organized labor, saying the bill would effectively allow unions, through the collection of additional dues, to funnel increased campaign contributions to Democratic candidates.