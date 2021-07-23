Labor unions rally in downtown Sioux City, targeting Iowa Sens. Grassley, Ernst

SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of union supporters rallied at the Federal Building in Sioux City Friday to push for a bill stalled in Congress that supporters claim would give the once-formidable labor movement an even playing field when organizing and bargaining with employers.

The union-friendly crowd used the rally to cajole Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to reverse their opposition to the so-called Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

The House approved the measure on a mostly party-line 225-206 vote in March, but it's been blocked by Republicans in a Senate divided 50-50, where Vice President Kamala Harris' vote gives the Democrats a slim majority.

"There's no reason not to support this," said Charlie Wishman, President of the Iowa Federation of Labor. "Because when we talk about build back better with unions, we're talking about building back out the middle class of this country. We're making progress."

Among the Iowa politicians in the crowd of about 40 Friday were former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and former Crawford County supervisor Dave Muhlbauer, who are both vying to be the Democratic nominee to challenge Grassley next fall. Finkenauer, who lost her eastern Iowa seat after one-term in last fall's election, announced her Senate bid on Thursday.