Lake Charles, Sioux City's sister city in Louisiana, is battered by Hurricane Laura

"At least from our Mardi Gras Krewe, we've had a couple of folks that have already indicated that when and if they are needed, we'll be sending some people down," said Caudron, who has made 15 or 16 trips to Lake Charles over the years.

From what he's heard from acquaintances in Lake Charles, Caudron said Laura's winds were punishing.

"Anything that wasn't tied down is now eight or 10 parishes away," he said.

Marty Pottebaum, a Woodbury County supervisor, has gone to Lake Charles' Mardi Gras celebration for the past 25 years. Of the people he knows in Lake Charles, roughly half the people he knows in the area chose to evacuate, while the other half stayed.

"It's a mess," Pottebaum said.

Pottebaum said he'll make the journey to Lake Charles if he could be of any assistance: "Waiting to hear what they need. I've already told them that, if they need anything, I can be loaded up and headed down there within a couple of hours."

"One of my dearest friends sent a picture of a large pecan tree that landed on his house," he said.

Linda Santi, a native of Sioux City, was living in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She moved back to Sioux City four or five years ago.