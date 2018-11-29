LAKE PARK, Iowa -- A 78-year-old Lake Park man was rescued after falling through the ice on Silver Lake Thursday.
According to a statement from the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Lake Park firefighters responded to Silver Lake at 8:24 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.
They pulled Dennis Gildemeister, who had been in the water for about 22 minutes, out of the lake and Arnolds Park/Okoboji firefighters used an airboat to transport him to a nearby boat ramp.
Gildemeister was then taken by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare. The sheriff's office said no information about his condition is available.