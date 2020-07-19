Lake Park woman dies after being thrown from side-by-side in Osceola County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, woman died after she was ejected from a side-by-side vehicle Saturday afternoon in rural Osceola County.

According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's department was notified of a rollover on Warbler Avenue, half a mile north of Highway 9.

Christopher Michael Bosma, 48, of Lake Park, Iowa, was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 XP ATV eastbound on the Ed Winkel Memorial Trail, and turned north onto Warbler Avenue.

Bosma then accelerated aggressively and a female passenger, 34-year-old Kelsie Kae Sturm of Lake Park, Iowa, was ejected from the ATV.

She was transported by ambulance to the Osceola Regional Health Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Ocheyedan Ambulance, Sibley Ambulance, Harris Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.

