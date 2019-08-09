LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- A Lake View man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped in a grain bin containing corn.
According to a press release from the Sac County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to 3125 310th, Street, Lake View, at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, where a man was trapped in a grain bin.
The man, 58-year old Garry Alan Leonard of Lake View, had gone into the grain bin, which was partially filled with corn, to break up some some clogging as the corn was being loaded into a trailer. Leonard was pulled down into the corn, and another person working with him attempted, unsuccessfully, to pull him out.
Firefighters, using heavy equipment provided by Sac County Secondary Roads, were able to remove the corn from the bin and located Leonard roughly 45 minutes later. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sac County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sac City Fire Rescue, Sac County EMS and the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded with assistance from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Secondary Roads.