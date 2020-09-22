Lamb Theatre presenting play online as well as live, six months later than intended

That is why seating in Lamb's main theater has been reduced and performances in their small The Box venue are being discontinued until a future date.

Diana Wooley is also taking no chances when it comes to something other people may overlook.

"After each rehearsal or performance, I will wash and disinfect every prop that is physically handled," she said. "Even if it is as small as a coffee mug, the prop will be personally washed by me, the director."

Such measures are needed to keep everyone safe.

"We owe it to the theater-going community who've been supportive of us over the years," Wooley said.

Indeed, the couple said friends and patrons have been waiting for the return of live theater.

"I could be in line at Hy-Vee and people would ask when will Lamb open again," Russ Wooley said. "It feels good that they've missed us."

"Bet we've missed them just as much," his wife said. "Maybe more."

Working with lighting designer Rick Goble on some last-minute changes, Diana Wooley admitted putting on a play in the middle of a pandemic has been challenging.