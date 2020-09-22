Lamb Theatre presenting play online as well as live, six months later than intended

SIOUX CITY -- On a darkened stage at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, director Diana Wooley led a cast of four actors in a production of "Outside Mullingar" -- a story of passion, eccentricity and star-crossed lovers living on a farm in Ireland -- through a rehearsal.
This production of John Patrick Shanley's Tony Award-nominated play was meant to be performed back in March, Wooley said. But it was delayed when her husband -- and "Outside Mullingar" cast member -- Russ Wooley sprained his ankle.
Shortly after that, COVID-19 concerns caused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to declare a statewide public health disaster emergency that forced Lamb -- and other theaters -- to immediately shut down for the season.
Now with heightened protocol in place to protect actors, a theater crew and audience members, "Outside Mullingar" can go on again ... more than six months behind schedule.
"In some ways, this is the perfect play for the times," Wooley said with a wry smile. "We could all use a good old-fashioned romance right about now."
However, the way this production is being performed is anything but old-fashioned.
The curtain for "Outside Mullingar" will rise with 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 1-3, as well as 1:30 p.m. matinees on Sunday and on Oct. 4.
Audience size will be limited to about 25 percent capacity at the 417 Market St. theater and all attendees must wear a mask or face covering.
In addition, a streaming version of Lamb's production of "Outside Mullingar" will be available at Lambtheatre.com.
A few days prior to its Sept. 18 premiere, Wooley was keeping her fingers crossed.
"We can be playing this show for an audience of 20 people or an audience of two people," Wooley said with a sigh. "Nobody knows."
Russ Wooley is just happy in the knowledge that the professional theater that he and his wife founded will actually have a 41st season.
"Many theater groups, especially ones that are larger than ours, aren't able to open," Russ Wooley said. "We're one of the lucky ones."
Even so, Lamb's season will be greatly truncated.
After "Outside Mullingar," Lamb will be presenting "An Act of God" from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6; "Bakersfield Mist" from March 5 to 21, 2021; and "Beer for Breakfast" from May 7 to 23, 2021.
"Each of the plays has a cast of two or three actors and all should be very modest productions," Russ Wooley explained. "I had to tear up and rewrite this season's schedule three times already. I think we've come to a solution: think small and hope for the best."
That is why seating in Lamb's main theater has been reduced and performances in their small The Box venue are being discontinued until a future date.
Diana Wooley is also taking no chances when it comes to something other people may overlook.
"After each rehearsal or performance, I will wash and disinfect every prop that is physically handled," she said. "Even if it is as small as a coffee mug, the prop will be personally washed by me, the director."
Such measures are needed to keep everyone safe.
"We owe it to the theater-going community who've been supportive of us over the years," Wooley said.
Indeed, the couple said friends and patrons have been waiting for the return of live theater.
"I could be in line at Hy-Vee and people would ask when will Lamb open again," Russ Wooley said. "It feels good that they've missed us."
"Bet we've missed them just as much," his wife said. "Maybe more."
Working with lighting designer Rick Goble on some last-minute changes, Diana Wooley admitted putting on a play in the middle of a pandemic has been challenging.
"We're working with the left side of our brains as well as the right side," she said. "We want to entertain but we want to do it safely."
Moving from a farm kitchen set, situated stage left, to a barn set that is in the middle, Wooley directed Goble to change the direction of an overhead light.
The show must go on, she insisted.
Nothing can stop "Outside Mullingar." Not even COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.