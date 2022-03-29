Land O' Lakes CEO Beth Ford visits Morningside in her native Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Land O’ Lakes CEO Beth Ford says she likes to hire people who have done the “messy work” and understand the challenge of hard work.

“That’s what I think of Iowa," Ford said Tuesday during a visit to her hometown of Sioux City.

The Bishop Heelan High School graduate offered career advice to students at Morningside University. She encouraged students to consider a wide range of choices before narrowing down their career path.

During the chat with students, which was not open to local reporters, Ford said she was asked 'how is it that you’re from Sioux City and now you’re doing this and how did that all transpire?'

"Resilient, smart people, highly intelligent, connected to the world, this is a global business, and really wanting to make an impact, so I think growing up in Iowa put me in a terrific spot,” Ford said during a brief media availability on the campus.

In 2018, Ford, 58, was named the first female CEO in the 101-year-old history of Land O'Lakes, a Twins Cities-based agriculture cooperative with more than 10,000 U.S. employees. Ford is also the first openly gay female CEO of an Fortune 500 company.

Ford, who lives in Minneapolis with her spouse, Jill Schurtz, and their three teenage children, said she celebrates how her sexuality wasn’t a hindrance in achieving her goals.

“I think what is most important there is to come in and be your authentic, best self,” she said. “When you show up that way, it’s the most important way to elevate your career.”

Ford was the subject of numerous news stories after her appointment as chief executive officer but such questions have since receded.

“My job is to be the CEO of the company, my job is to talk about policy or talk about business issues and I spend my time doing so and most people are not distracted by those other elements of who I am,” she said.

Ford was promoted to CEO after a series of successful leadership roles with Land O' Lakes, most recently as chief operating officer of Land O’Lakes Businesses. Prior to that, she was head of Land O’Lakes’ Dairy Foods and Purina Animal Nutrition businesses, where she led record performance and growth, leveraging innovation through R&D to strengthen both brands. She also was instrumental in the acquisition of Vermont Creamery in early 2017.

Before joining Land O’Lakes in 2011, Ford excelled in executive operations management and supply chain roles at International Flavors and Fragrances, Mobil Corporation, PepsiCo and Pepsi Bottling Company and Scholastic. She has more than 20 years’ experience specifically in the areas of technology and R&D.

Ford, who earned her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and an MBA at Columbia University Business School, remains involved in both universities.

During her visit to Morningside Tuesday, Ford learned about the Sioux City university's growing agriculture program and also toured the school's new Lags Greenhouse.

Ford said she came away impressed with both the greenhouse and the program offerings.

