SIOUX CITY — A Moville couple has appealed a judge's ruling dismissing their challenge of the constitutionality of a state law allowing underground pipeline company surveyors to enter private property.

Vicki and William Hulse will hope the Iowa Supreme Court overturns District Judge Roger Sailer's May 30 order in which he found the law constitutional. Lawyers for the Hulses filed a notice of appeal Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court.

The Hulses had filed a counterclaim challenging the constitutionality in September, a month after Navigator Heartland Greenway sued them to gain a temporary injunction allowing survey crews to enter their farm land north of Moville that was in the path of Navigator's proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. Vicki Hulse had twice refused to allow surveyors to enter the land.

Sailer last fall denied Navigator's request for a temporary injunction, and a one-day trial on the matter was held in March.

In his May ruling, Sailer dismissed Navigator's petition for an injunction because, he ruled, the company had failed to notify William Hulse of its intent to survey the land. Navigator had sent a single legal notice to the couple at their Moville mailing address, but did not notify William Hulse, who lives in the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown and has dementia and Parkinson's disease.

A Navigator spokesman said after the ruling the company had no current plan to send new notices to the Hulses or do any survey work on their property.

In that same ruling, Sailer dismissed the Hulses' constitutional challenge. It was in contrast to an earlier ruling in Clay County, where, in a similar lawsuit and counterclaim, District Judge John Sandy ruled the same statute was unconstitutional. Navigator is appealing Sandy's ruling.

A judge in Hardin County in May ruled the statute was constitutional, and the landowner has filed a motion to have the judge reconsider the ruling.

Navigator has applied for a state permit to build a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, that would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to an Illinois site, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface. Many Iowa landowners have refused to grant surveyors access to their land or sign easements, and the company depends on Iowa's law allowing surveyors the right to complete surveys if landowners don't voluntarily agree to them.

The pipeline would run approximately 900 miles through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties. Other Siouxland counties include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the region.