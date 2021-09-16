Landowners briefed on proposed carbon dioxide pipeline

LE MARS, Iowa -- Developers of a proposed pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide gas through Siouxland each year touted the project's safety and potential economic benefits to corn farmers while answering landowner questions Thursday in Le Mars.
Buried at least 4 feet deep, the pipeline would pass through 30 Iowa counties, including several in Siouxland, on its way to North Dakota, where the gas would be injected into geologic formations 1 mile beneath the surface, reducing the effects of the greenhouse gas on the environment.
"It enables ethanol to be produced more sustainably in an ever-increasing carbon-conscious world," said Jake Ketzner, vice president of government relations and public affairs with Summit Carbon Solutions.
Formed in 2020, the Ames, Iowa, company is proposing construction of the $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile Midwest Carbon Express pipeline to transport carbon dioxide captured from 31 ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota and pipe it to the North Dakota injection site. Twelve Iowa ethanol plants, including Plymouth Energy in Merrill and Siouxland Energy Cooperative in Sioux Center, have signed on, company officials said.
Conducted by the Iowa Utilities Board, Thursday's public meeting at the Le Mars Convention Center was the fifth in a series of meetings in every Iowa county through which the pipeline would pass. A similar meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening in Sioux City. The public meetings are the first step in the process to gain a pipeline permit.
Summit Carbon has begun to request access to land for surveying the proposed route, which includes 25.3 miles in Plymouth County, running nearly straight from south to north past Merrill. Once a meeting is held, the company can begin negotiations with landowners in that county for the 100-foot-wide easements through their property. Many Plymouth County landowners lined up after the meeting to speak with land agents representing Summit Carbon to review detailed maps of the proposed pipeline route.
Company officials repeatedly told landowners they would negotiate fairly over land prices for easements and reimbursements for crop losses from disruptions to farmland, basing prices on land sales reports and past crop yields.
"I think compensation has to be fair, or no one's going to agree to it," said Jim Pirolli, Summit Carbon's chief commercial officer.
"What if you don't want it on your land in the first place?" one landowner asked.
"We're seeking voluntary easements. If we get the permit, we would have right of eminent domain," said Jimmy Powell, Summit Carbon chief operating officer, referring to a government's right to take private property for public benefit if a landowner refuses the company's offers for an easement.
The company says it would store up to 12 million tons of carbon emissions each year, the equivalent of removing 2.6 million cars from the road, and the pipeline would generate 14,000-17,000 jobs during construction and lead to 350-460 full-time jobs along the pipeline once operational.
The proposed route runs through 30 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux, Lyon, O'Brien, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida and Crawford counties. A map shows the pipeline skirting Sioux City on the east and south sides and extending into Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska. The pipeline would enter South Dakota south of Sioux Falls.
Pirolli said that by shipping the carbon dioxide for capture, ethanol plants reduce their carbon-intensity score, raising the value of their ethanol and allowing them to meet lower carbon fuel standards to sell their product in states such as California, Oregon and Washington. With more markets available to them, Midwest ethanol producers could see higher prices, benefiting the plants and the farmers who sell corn to them into the future.
Several landowners questioned the pipeline's safety and if a leak would endanger the lives of people and livestock living near the pipeline, which is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline.
"It's not combustible. It's not flammable. You're not going to have an explosion," Powell said. "Once it hits the air, it dissipates and vaporizes."
He said the gas could be harmful to someone directly above a leak, but the pipeline will be routed at least 500 feet from structures.
"We expect the CO2 to stay in the pipe and not leave the pipe," he said.
"No one ever expects oil to leave the pipe either," an audience member said.
Under state law, Summit Carbon must wait at least 30 days after the final meeting, scheduled for Oct. 15, before it files a petition for a pipeline permit with the IUB. Once a petition has been filed, the IUB will receive evidence and schedule public hearings before issuing a final order on the permit application.
If the IUB approves a permit, Summit Carbon hopes to begin construction in early 2023 and become operational during the second quarter of 2024.