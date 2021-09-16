Landowners briefed on proposed carbon dioxide pipeline

Summit Carbon has begun to request access to land for surveying the proposed route, which includes 25.3 miles in Plymouth County, running nearly straight from south to north past Merrill. Once a meeting is held, the company can begin negotiations with landowners in that county for the 100-foot-wide easements through their property. Many Plymouth County landowners lined up after the meeting to speak with land agents representing Summit Carbon to review detailed maps of the proposed pipeline route.

Company officials repeatedly told landowners they would negotiate fairly over land prices for easements and reimbursements for crop losses from disruptions to farmland, basing prices on land sales reports and past crop yields.

"I think compensation has to be fair, or no one's going to agree to it," said Jim Pirolli, Summit Carbon's chief commercial officer.

"What if you don't want it on your land in the first place?" one landowner asked.

"We're seeking voluntary easements. If we get the permit, we would have right of eminent domain," said Jimmy Powell, Summit Carbon chief operating officer, referring to a government's right to take private property for public benefit if a landowner refuses the company's offers for an easement.