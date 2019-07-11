SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Engineering Division announces lane closures on South Lakeport Street between Sergeant Road and the westbound US 75/20 off-ramp.
The closures will allow city crews to make utility repairs in the area.
Traffic will be shifted to the west side while the east side northbound lanes are closed. A detour will not be posted during the closures, which are anticipated to begin Monday morning. Work is expected to be completed by the evening of July 26.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.