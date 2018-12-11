Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- The right hand northbound lane of Hamilton Boulevard between W. 26th and W. 27th streets will close immediately to allow a private contractor to complete utility repairs on an adjacent building.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon, depending on the weather, according to the Sioux City Engineering Division. The closure will not restrict access to homes and businesses. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

