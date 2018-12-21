Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- The southbound lane of Pearl Street between Third Street and Tri View Avenue will close for more than a week so work can be completed on the Hard Rock Casino and Tyson Events Center parking garage project. 

According to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure is expected to begin the morning of Jan. 2 and end Jan. 11, depending on weather. A detour will utilize Third Street, Pierce Street and Gordon Drive. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding this closure.

