Lara Trump in Sioux City says Democrats 'would ruin and bankrupt' the country

"A lot of people, I think, are a little nervous sometimes, the media makes people a little nervous to say that they support this president, right?" she said.

"Because we see the way that not only have they vilified the president, and our family, but also his supporters. I want to tell you guys something, so many people support this president than you ever know, than will ever say it, will ever post it on social media. And they're scared to say it, again, because of the fake news media, making people feel bad about it."

Stephanie Audino, of Sioux City, was one Republican in the audience who was unafraid to share her feelings about the president. The biggest issues for Audino, she said, include abortion (she is pro-life), border security, the middle and the working class and "the culture of our country, that we could be a united country, and not divided."

"I love Donald Trump, because he cannot be bullied, he cannot be bought, he never backs down, he has the working people of this country's best interest at hand, and he has already done so much for our country, and I cannot wait to see what he's going to do next," she said.

Audino said she had wished, previously, that Trump wouldn't make such "random, wild" statements -- but she has since changed her mind on this.