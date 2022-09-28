 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Firefighters take on massive at Casey's General Store in Hull

  • 0
Hull fire

Firefighters battle a fire at Casey's General Store in Hull, Iowa. 

 Provided

HULL, IOWA -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at Casey's General Store in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that they have first responders on the scene as well as the Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley fire departments. Hull Ambulance also responded.

Employees were working inside the store, 612 Division St., at the time it started, but escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued Arabian red foxes released back into the wild in Syria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News