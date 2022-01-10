Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane
Christian Michael Walker, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 6, five years prison.
Nazareth Dejesus Alcaraz, 25, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 6, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Melori Joy Redhorn, 33, Winnebago, Nebraska, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 6, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Valerie Marrero, 26, Liberal, Kansas, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Aaron Lee Peterson, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison.
Jessie Sisson Buettner, 43, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation on introduction charge, 20 days jail on possession charge.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Marc Walter Anderson, 41, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm (habitual offender enhancement), eluding (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 21, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ashley Nicole Gutierrez, 34, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Dec. 28, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Porfirio Antonio Pineda, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 22, 10 years prison.
Christian Michael Walker, 42, Sioux City, willful injury, sentenced Dec. 22, 10 years prison.