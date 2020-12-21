LaunchPAD appoints new executive director

SIOUX CITY -- LaunchPAD Children's Museum has promoted Carrie Lebowich to executive director.

Lebowich began working for the museum as a volunteer in 2015. During the past five years, she has held multiple positions for LaunchPAD, including administrative assistant, development coordinator, director of donor care, and, most recently, operations manager.

"Carrie is very passionate about the museum and the children it serves. She believes wholeheartedly in the benefits that play has on the development of children. She is committed to providing all children the play they deserve. With her experience, she brings a great vision and five years of ideas that will help continue to grow and launch the museum to the next level," said Board President Nick Rol.

Lebowich said she is excited to begin building and growing with her team to meet current demands and future goals.

"A goal of mine has always been to see generations of people come through LaunchPAD's doors, first as children and then as parents. I'm focused on continuing to create and improve the museum so it's new and exciting for years to come," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.