LaunchPAD appoints new executive director
LaunchPAD appoints new executive director

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

The exterior of LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is seen in this photo taken in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- LaunchPAD Children's Museum has promoted Carrie Lebowich to executive director.

Lebowich began working for the museum as a volunteer in 2015. During the past five years, she has held multiple positions for LaunchPAD, including administrative assistant, development coordinator, director of donor care, and, most recently, operations manager.

COVID-19 LaunchPAD re-opening

Carrie Lebowich, LaunchPAD Children's Museum operations manager, sits at a diner exhibit that has been modified to add a plastic sneeze guard in front of the cash register. The museum is reopening Wednesday after being closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Carrie is very passionate about the museum and the children it serves. She believes wholeheartedly in the benefits that play has on the development of children. She is committed to providing all children the play they deserve. With her experience, she brings a great vision and five years of ideas that will help continue to grow and launch the museum to the next level," said Board President Nick Rol.

Lebowich said she is excited to begin building and growing with her team to meet current demands and future goals.

"A goal of mine has always been to see generations of people come through LaunchPAD's doors, first as children and then as parents. I'm focused on continuing to create and improve the museum so it's new and exciting for years to come," she said.

