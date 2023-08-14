SIOUX CITY -- If you were looking for Carrie Lebowich, the LaunchPAD Children's Museum executive director can be found sitting inside of a mushroom-shaped tent.
"This is so nice and relaxing," she said with a laugh. "I may not want to leave my mushroom."
Lebowich was showing off one of the 622 Pearl St. indoor educational center's newest innovations.
Located inside the museum's former boardroom, LaunchPAD's Front Porch is a special place filled with tactile blocks, bubble tubes, sensory swings and oversized, inflatable peanuts that can be sat on or rolled across the floor.
"Our Front Porch is a calming place where anyone can stay when the excitement becomes a bit too much," Lebowich explained.
Made possible by separate Fund for Siouxland and "Autism Speaks" grants, isn't simply a place to chill. It is actually filled with interactive activities.
From books to toys to a fabric-lined sensory wall that shimmies when you touch it, the Front Porch is designed for quiet fun that is away from the LaunchPAD's usual centers of activity.
"Even the light filters that we use are meant to create a perfectly mellow atmosphere," Lebowich said.
And, yes, the children's museum's Front Porch does have a literal front porch, complete with a wood frame motif and two rocking chairs.
"Our staff wanted to recreate the peacefulness you'd feel when sitting on your own porch while enjoying a quiet night," Lebowich said. "Only at LaunchPAD, our front porch is inside instead of outside."
While the Front Porch is open to all guests regardless of needs, capacity is limited. As a way to maintain the calm atmosphere, people must first check in at the front desk.
"We want everyone to enjoy this new space, but we don't want it to lose its original purpose," Lebowich said. "If too many guests are inside the room at one time, it will become loud and uncomfortable. By using a check-in system, we're able to keep the Front Porch enjoyable."
That includes moms and dads who may need time away from the kids as well as some stressed children's museum staff who are looking for some momentary serenity.
"Have we had staff member book time inside the Front Porch room? Yeah, it happens on occasion," Lebowich admitted. "After all, rocking on a rocking chair, playing on a fabric wall or, even, sitting inside of a life-sized mushroom can be very therapeutic."