Before the bell rings

One of the most stressful times in the life of a child is at the start of the school year.

That is why LaunchPAD Children's Museum has invited Minneapolis-based educator and author Laura Shiff to read from her critically-acclaimed "What I'm Feeling is Okay: A Book About Emotions."

Shiff's program will take place from 10 a.m. - noon on Aug. 26 at the 623 Pearl St. interactive learning center.

The first day of school can be a traumatic time for both kids and their parents," executive director Carrie Lebowich said. "That's why Laura's presentation will be so timely."

For more information on this or other activities, go to launchpadmuseum.com.