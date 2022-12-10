LaunchPAD Children's Museum to debut new exhibits

SIOUX CITY -- Some 60,000 children and adults visit LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., each year. Now they'll have a host of new hands-on exhibits to explore.

The museum, which opened its doors in February 2016 and allows children to both play and learn about science, technology, engineering and math, now has its own town and treehouse. A theater being updated to resemble the Orpheum Theatre is also among the upgrades.

"It feels really good to see the museum through so many different transitions. This is by far one of the biggest," LaunchPAD Executive Director Carrie Lebowich said as workers put the finishing touches on the project Thursday afternoon.

Some museum favorites remain, including the popular water table, which Lebowich said isn't going anywhere.

Little Launchtown

Children can play in Little Launchtown, which has its own police station, apartment building, post office, Security National Bank, Seaboard Triumph Food's veterinary clinic and Stockton Towing tow truck.

"They can learn about the mail. That's one of the things that the kids love to do -- deliver mail to the mailboxes around the museum," Lebowich said. "If someone were to come and want to sponsor one of those (buildings), like the police station or post office, there's still that opportunity available."

Truck & tractor

Parked near the market and farm is a new red delivery truck that Lebowich said children can drive and fill with produce and blocks.

"One of the things that the kids always want to do is sit in the vehicle and pretend to drive it," she said. "There's a lot of opportunity for the kids to play in the truck."

A green John Deere tractor was also added. Lebowich said young museum-goers can take the engine pieces out and put them back together.

"That has a little bit of those STEM components where they have to problem solve and try and figure out where the pieces go back," she said.

Pig cutlets and horsetails

Horses now join pigs, chickens, rabbits and goats in the barn.

"Their tails will come out of these stacks and they can braid the horsetails," Lebowich said. "The kids have always brought the pigs into the barn. It makes sense to bring the livestock and the animals in."

Just outside the barn's entrance is a pork cutlet table and stainless steel panel, exhibit pieces which are also sponsored by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

"Kids can see the pieces of the puzzle from the pig. And, then, they can figure out this is the part of the pig that bacon comes from -- that farm to table aspect," Lebowich said. "They'll be able to manipulate those pieces and put them together and take them apart again. The stainless steel panel will have a wrap of the inside of the pork production area without the meat."

Treehouse replaces grain exhibit

As far as scale goes, Lebowich said the new treehouse is among the museum's largest changes.

"We had the grain exhibit here, and that was a big favorite, but, unfortunately those little pieces -- the grain itself -- was hard to clean up," she said. "We have our apple climbing wall. Kids can climb on that wall and, then, come climb into the treehouse, as well."

The treehouse has stairs and a slide. Lebowich said it's easy for adults to access, as well as children, who can don wolf and bear costumes, or a safari vest.

"The base of the tree, kids can have that be their fort where they can hide out," she said. "It's super fun. We all went down the slide today."

Theater

The performing arts area is undergoing a transformation.

Lebowich said the goal is to mirror Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre as much as possible on a smaller scale.

There's a vanity equipped with toy makeup brushes, a hair straightener and other items to help kids get ready for their time in the spotlight.

"We have costumes to match every backdrop," Lebowich said. "We have theater chairs that will be installed in front of the stage so that parents can sit on the theater chairs and watch the kids put on plays."