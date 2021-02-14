 Skip to main content
LaunchPAD's new leader rises from volunteer to executive director
LaunchPAD's new leader rises from volunteer to executive director

Carrie Lebowich, LaunchPAD Children's Museum executive director, stands at an exhibit Feb. 12, 2021, at the Sioux City museum. Lebowich was named executive director of the five-year-old museum in December.

SIOUX CITY -- Celebrating its fifth birthday, LaunchPAD Children's Museum has a new executive director who isn't afraid to get her hands a bit dirty.

That may come in handy since Carrie Lebowich already has a working knowledge of a life-sized Incredible Milking Cow.

"I remember my husband, Josh, asking me how was my work?" she said, laughing at the memory. "I told him I got to climb inside a fiberglass cow today."

It's all in a day's work for Lebowich, who began working for the 623 Pearl St. museum as a volunteer in 2015.

"I was working for the Children's Museum before we even had a building," she explained. 

The LaunchPAD Children's Museum is shown Feb. 12, 2021 in downtown Sioux City. Carrie Lebowich was named executive director of the five-year-old museum in December.

Over time, Lebowich has been an administrative assistant, development coordinator, director of donor care and, most recently, operations manager.

"When you work for a nonprofit like LaunchPAD, you wear many hats," she said. "I guess you can add occasional guest services assistant and maintenance person to my responsibilities."

This is quite a change for Lebowich, who had previously been a stay-at-home mom when her daughter Quinn was born. 

"It was because of Quinn that I became interested in the children's museum," she said, recalling the fun her family had at similar facilities in Omaha as well as Minneapolis. "I thought wouldn't it be awesome for Sioux City to have its own children's museum."

Well, calling LaunchPAD a "museum" might be a misnomer.

"When people think of a museum, they think of places where everything is behind plexiglass," Lebowich explained. "LaunchPAD is a place where kids have fun, explore and can be hands-on with everything."

Indeed, LaunchPAD has stations set up to look like shops, cafes, scientific laboratories and, with the fiberglass cow, even a farm.

Which begs the question: do kids learn at LaunchPAD?

"Children absolutely do learn at LaunchPAD but they're having too much fun to realize it," Lebowich said with a chuckle. "Let that be our little secret."

If truth be told, she is also having fun.

Taking early childhood education classes while in college, Lebowich thought she'd be too introverted when it came to soliciting funds.

Instead, she discovered her passion outweighed any shyness.

Carrie Lebowich, LaunchPAD Children's Museum executive director, stands in an exhibit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Sioux City museum. Lebowich was named executive director of the five-year-old museum in December.

"It's easy to be enthusiastic when you love what you do," Lebowich said. "It's also easy to be dedicated to it."

This dedication was put to the test when Gov. Kim Reynolds forbid gatherings larger than 10 people due to COVID-19 concerns in March.

When LaunchPAD reopened in June, it was with many COVID safeguards.

"Our cleaning requirements were pretty extensive, pre-COVID, because kids are, let's face it, pretty grubby," Lebowich said. "Post-COVID, we have every desire to keep our kids, parents and staff healthy and happy."

So far, so good.

Lebowich said attendance at LaunchPAD has been steady and she's looking towards the future.

"Our first job is to keep the Museum open," she explained. "After that, we want to see it grow bigger and have a larger footstep in the community."

Lebowich is always happy to see where guests are coming from. 

Initially, LaunchPAD was attracting mostly Sioux City kids. Overtime, it's reach increased to nearby communities like Sioux Center and Orange City.

Nowadays, the children's museum is seeing guests as far away as Council Bluffs and Sioux Falls.

"They say LaunchPAD is one of the reason they come to Sioux City," Lebowich said. "After five years, we're making a real difference."

"That's a good feeling."

If you go

WHAT: LaunchPAD Children's Museum

WHEN: 9 - 11 a.m., noon - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday; 9 - 11 a.m., noon - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m. 6 - 8 p.m. Thursdays; 9 - 11 a.m. noon - 2 p.m. Fridays; 

WHERE: 623 Pearl St.

PHONE: 712-224-2542

