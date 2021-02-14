LaunchPAD's new leader rises from volunteer to executive director

SIOUX CITY -- Celebrating its fifth birthday, LaunchPAD Children's Museum has a new executive director who isn't afraid to get her hands a bit dirty.

That may come in handy since Carrie Lebowich already has a working knowledge of a life-sized Incredible Milking Cow.

"I remember my husband, Josh, asking me how was my work?" she said, laughing at the memory. "I told him I got to climb inside a fiberglass cow today."

It's all in a day's work for Lebowich, who began working for the 623 Pearl St. museum as a volunteer in 2015.

"I was working for the Children's Museum before we even had a building," she explained.

Over time, Lebowich has been an administrative assistant, development coordinator, director of donor care and, most recently, operations manager.

"When you work for a nonprofit like LaunchPAD, you wear many hats," she said. "I guess you can add occasional guest services assistant and maintenance person to my responsibilities."

This is quite a change for Lebowich, who had previously been a stay-at-home mom when her daughter Quinn was born.