Lavender beer earns Marto Brewing gold

Iowa breweries that won medals in the 2021 contest include: SingleSpeed Brewing Company of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, gold for Ring Around The Gose in the contemporary gose category and bronze for Tip The Calf in the session beer category; Pivo Brewery of Calmar, gold for Decorah Nordic Gruit in the historical beer category; Peace Tree Brewing of Knoxville, gold for Get a Little Hazy in the juicy or hazy strong pale ale category; Lion Bridge Brewing Company of Cedar Rapids, silver for The Disaster at Meux in the brown porter category; and Keg Creek Brewing Company of Glenwood, bronze for Old Marathon Barleywine in the wood- and barrel-aged strong beer category.

In Nebraska, Zipline Brewing Company of Lincoln won a bronze medal in the Dortmunder or German-style Oktoberfest category for its Festbier.

In South Dakota, Lost Cabin Beer Company of Rapid City won bronze for its Table Beer in the Belgian-style table beer or Belgian-style session ale category and Spearfish Brewing Company of Spearfish won a bronze medal in the imperial stout category for its beer, Bird Bones.

During the competition, 170 judges evaluated 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to a press release from the Brewers Association. The awards ceremony was held as part of the association's Craft Brewers Conference.

“Despite being forced to cancel the festival portion of GABF, our brewing community rallied together to make this year’s GABF competition one for the books—our largest competition judged to date,” said Chris Swersey, competition director at the Great American Beer Festival. “Judges continue to be impressed with the quality and innovation of all entries they evaluated. The Brewers Association is proud to honor this year’s deserving winners. We look forward to celebrating in person together next year.”

