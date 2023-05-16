James Loomis, Woodbury County Attorney, salutes after pinning a ribbon to a wreath in honor of county attorney James Brodie during a law enforcement memorial ceremony held Monday in Sioux City's City Hall. The annual ceremony was held to open National Police Week and memorializes Brodie, who was killed in 1959, and the 10 other officers in Woodbury County who have been died in the line of duty. At left are Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Rex Mueller, Sioux City Chief of Police.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Members of the Sioux City Police Department stand during a law enforcement memorial ceremony held Monday in Sioux City's City Hall. The annual ceremony was held to open National Police Week and memorializes the 11 officers in Woodbury County who have been killed in the line of duty.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A member of the Sioux City Police Honor Guard pins a ribbon to a wreath in honor of patrolman Warren Hodgins during a law enforcement memorial ceremony held Monday in Sioux City's City Hall. The annual ceremony was held to open National Police Week and memorializes Hodgins, who was killed in 1973, and the 10 other officers in Woodbury County who have died in the line of duty.
