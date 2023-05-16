James Loomis, Woodbury County Attorney, salutes after pinning a ribbon to a wreath in honor of county attorney James Brodie during a law enforcement memorial ceremony held Monday in Sioux City's City Hall. The annual ceremony was held to open National Police Week and memorializes Brodie, who was killed in 1959, and the 10 other officers in Woodbury County who have been died in the line of duty. At left are Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Rex Mueller, Sioux City Chief of Police.