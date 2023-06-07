Andrew Wold's connection to the building that collapsed May 28 goes back to before he purchased it, according to lawsuit documents.

A company owned by Wold was contracted to repair the exterior of west wall of The Davenport apartment building in 2020, when it was owned by Waukee Investments LLC.

The partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people had been confirmed dead as of Monday morning and many others lost their homes and property.

Since June 21, 2021, Davenport Hotel LLC has owned, operated, managed and maintained the building, the suit, filed Wednesday, states. Wold was identified in the suit as the owner and operator of Davenport Hotel LLC.

In December of 2020, Waukee Investments I LLC, then the owner of 324 N. Main St., got a building permit for repairs to the structure’s brick facade. The contractor listed was Alliance Contracting LLC, another Wold-owned company.

The suit – filed on behalf Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, two tenants of the building – alleges that part of Alliance Contracting’s work included the west exterior wall (the wall which collapsed).

Alliance, according to the suit, said the deteriorated bricks on the wall were repaired and replaced.

The suit also states that Alliance said the remaining work, including the installation of shoring, would be done.

Alliance, though, did not properly repair or replace the brick or finish the other work, the suit contends.

In December of 2021, Davenport Hotel LLC hired Alliance to perform structural work on the apartment building.

The suit says during that work, Alliance gained knowledge of the dangers and hazards related to the western exterior wall. That knowledge included that the wall was in disrepair, that it was bulging and required shoring and support.

The suit accused Alliance of failing to perform work in a careful, professional and workmanlike manner, failing to install shoring to support the western wall’s stability and failing to warn the building’s tenants of the danger the wall posed.

The various defendants have not filed a response to the allegations in the suit.

