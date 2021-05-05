Lawton-Bronson school bus driver cited for rollover

BRONSON, Iowa -- Authorities have cited the driver of a Lawton-Bronson School District bus that overturned Tuesday.
Brian Swanger was cited Wednesday for failure to have control while operating a school bus.
The bus rolled onto its side at about 3:35 p.m. at 1952 County Home Road in rural Bronson. Of the more than 20 children on the bus, one was transported to a Sioux City hospital for a complaint of knee pain. The other children walked away with minor injuries, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.