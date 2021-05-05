 Skip to main content
Lawton-Bronson school bus driver cited for rollover
Lawton-Bronson school bus driver cited for rollover

Overturned school bus

Bronson Fire and Rescue workers respond to an overturned school bus from the Lawton-Bronson Community School District Tuesday. The bus driver was cited Wednesday for failure to maintain control.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

BRONSON, Iowa -- Authorities have cited the driver of a Lawton-Bronson School District bus that overturned Tuesday.

Brian Swanger was cited Wednesday for failure to have control while operating a school bus.

The bus rolled onto its side at about 3:35 p.m. at 1952 County Home Road in rural Bronson. Of the more than 20 children on the bus, one was transported to a Sioux City hospital for a complaint of knee pain. The other children walked away with minor injuries, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

