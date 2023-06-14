LE MARS, Iowa — The calendar might say it is June, but Le Mars, Iowa will seem pretty "chill," now through Saturday.

That's because Ice Cream Days has returned to the Plymouth County seat of 10,000 people.

Le Mars -- home of Wells Enterprises, Inc. and its Blue Bunny ice cream brand -- has been celebrating its self-proclaimed status as "Ice Cream Capital of the World" with a long list of family-friendly activities.

In addition, the annual celebration of frozen treats has become a natural start-off point for both high school and family reunions, Margaret Catton, one of Ice Cream Days planning committee members, said.

"For a lot of past and present Le Mars residents, the festival helps to usher in summertime," she said.

Over the past few years, there's been a concerted effort to entice more out-of-towners to sample the sweet and sticky charms of Le Mars.

This is why the vast majority of Ice Cream Days activities will be occurring at the Olson Cultural Events Center, 33 First St. N.E., or other nearby downtown destinations.

The most notable exceptions were a Le Mars Municipal Band Center and a Kiwanis and Aktion Club Ice Cream Social in Foster Park on Wednesday night, as well as outdoor showing of the 2021 animated movie "Sing 2," which will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Total Motors, 801 Hawkeye Ave. S.W.

"We love Olson Cultural Events Center and felt it had been underutilized for years," Catton said, "Now, people are using it as Le Mars' true town square and we couldn't be happier."

The outdoor center will be home to a carnival to a petting zoo to a new event that is likely to be a bit glitzy.

"Ice Cream Days has always had a 5K/10K Fun Run," Catton said. "As a way to avoid the summer heat, we'll be holding the run at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The event will start at Olson, wind around some residential streets, onto a paved trail and back again."

In addition, participants are being asked to wear glow wear.

If you prefer marching to running, the always popular Ice Cream Days Parade will proceed down Central Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Entertainment can be found through an "It's Summertime" variety show, taking place at multiple times at the Browns Century Theatre, 11 Central Ave. N.W. and a youth theater performance of "The Adventures of Rose Red," at 7 p.m. Friday at the Postal Playhouse, 105 Frist St. N.E.

The festival will close with an Ice Cream Bash with cover bands PBR Streetgang and Decoy taking over the Olson Cultural Events Center stage from 5-10 p.m. Saturday.

Don't worry, there will plenty of ice cream at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor, 11 Central Ave. N.W. -- plus lots of non-ice cream products through a whole host of food vendors.

Still, Catton said ice cream just tastes better in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

"What goes better in the summertime than ice cream" she asked.