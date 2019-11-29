Le Mars-area farmland sells for over $5.1M; part of proceeds will fund scholarships

LE MARS, Iowa -- Four Plymouth County farms with a collective 476.67 acres sold Wednesday at auction for more than $5.1 million, Le Mars attorney W.E. "Gene" Collins said Friday.

The seven school foundations in Plymouth County -- Akron-Westfield, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, Le Mars public, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Remsen St. Mary's and Remsen-Union schools -- will receive their share of 40 percent of the proceeds.

The farmland was part of the estates of Le Mars siblings Marjorie and Clifford Perry, who died in 2016 and 2008, respectively. Neither had any children or surviving spouses at the time of their deaths.

Their trusts stipulated that the land be sold at auction, with 40 percent of the proceeds going to the school foundations and the remaining 60 percent going to their surviving family members.

Each school foundation, according to the trusts, will use interest from the money to provide scholarships for students entering two-year technical training in perpetuity.