Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold.

Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.

The warehouse, with space for about 7,800 pallets, is currently in use as cooler, freezer and ambient-temperature storage, Nor-Am said in a press release. Nor-Am Vice-President of Human Resources Ashley Albers said the facility is primarily used for food storage.

Ten people are employed at the warehouse, Albers said, and they will stay on; operations will continue uninterrupted. Some upgrades to the facility's equipment, technology and refrigeration systems are planned.

"All of the existing employees at the Cherokee location have been retained, they are a very experienced team, we look forward to a smooth transition," Nor-Am President Scott Albert said in a statement. "The majority of our executive team grew up in the Galva-Holstein area, this feels a bit like coming home. We are truly happy to be here and we're looking forward to being an active and involved member of the Cherokee business community."

The warehouse was built in 1965, with significant additions in 1969 and 1971, according to Cherokee County property records.

Nor-Am began its storage operations in Le Mars in 1999 with a dozen employees; they've since expanded to 13 facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin. They employ nearly 600, according to the company.