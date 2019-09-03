A automated machine fills Blue Bunny cones with vanilla ice cream at one of Wells Enterprises Inc. two ice cream plants in Le Mars, Iowa.Wells said Tuesday it has acquired an ice cream plant in Henderson, Nevada from Unilever.
LE MARS, Iowa – Wells Enterprises has struck a deal with rival Unilever to purchase an ice cream plant in Henderson, Nevada.
The acquisition will expand Wells’ manufacturing capacity and give the Le Mars-based company a larger footprint in western U.S. market.
It’s the second major acquisition in four months as the privately-owned, family business, which is striving to overtake Unilever as the largest U.S. ice cream maker. In April, Wells bought Fieldbrook Foods, an ice cream company with plants in New York and New Jersey.
The Fieldbrook deal increased Wells’ overall manufacturing capacity to nearly 200 million gallons of ice cream per year, up about 25 percent from the previous production at its two plants in Le Mars. The increased pace will allow Wells to leapfrog Nestle to become the second largest ice cream manufacture, Wells President and CEO Mike Wells said.
Unilever, whose brands include Ben & Jerry's, Good Humor and Breyers, and Nestle, whose brands include Edy's, Haagen-Dazs and Nestle, have long dominated the ice cream industry, with each generating around $2 billion in annual revenue.
Wells, with its signature Blue Bunny brand and private label and co-package business, has mounted a serious challenge to the two international food and nutrition conglomerates in recent years, growing to a solid No. 3 since divesting its milk and fresh yogurt holdings in 2006 to concentrate on ice cream and frozen novelties.
The sale of Unilever’s Henderson plant is expected to be completed in September, subject to standard closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“The facility provides an even larger platform for growth while positioning us to better serve our customers,” Mike Wells said in a statement Tuesday. “Wells intends to have the industry-leading infrastructure and best practices to become the leader in quality, innovation, food safety and operational effectiveness in the ice cream category.”
