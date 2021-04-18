Le Mars Beauty College closing after 57 years

LE MARS, Iowa -- Todd Anderson smiled at the photo sitting on the front desk at the Le Mars Beauty College.

"People ask if it's one of my kids," he said with a laugh. "No, that's me as a teenager. With a mini-mullet and everything."

Anderson knows a lot about hair. He's been cutting and styling it for nearly 35 years.

Plus, he practically grew up at the beauty school, which has been in his family for 52 years.

When the final four Le Mars Beauty College students graduate on Saturday, the school will close its doors for good.

"The industry was already changing when COVID hit," Anderson said. "The pandemic destroyed my classes last June. Last September, I only had three students. I needed at least 12 students to keep going.

"I was losing money but I stayed open until now so these last students could graduate," he continued. "We owe that much to the students. We also owed it to our longtime customers."

Located at 138 Central Ave. N.E., the stately, century-old building that houses the beauty school was originally the site of a Masonic Lodge, as well as an Aalfs manufacturing facility, before Roger Tyler turned it into a beauty college in 1964.