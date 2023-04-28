 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Le Mars business was evacuated due to natural gas leak

Stock Crime Image

LE MARS, Iowa -- A downtown business and a basement apartment had to be evacuated in Le Mars, late Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Le Mars Fire - Rescue were alerted to a possible gas leak in the alley of 10 block of Plymouth Street, behind the Pizza Ranch restaurant.

Upon arrival, firefighters could smell natural gas before being informed that a work crew may have hit a buried gas line when tearing out concrete earlier in the day. 

Firefighters detected high levels of natural gas from a basement apartment inside of the Perfect Image Hair Salon. Both the apartment and the Pizza Ranch were evacuated.

MidAmerican Energy crews shut off power to the two buildings until the gas leak was rendered safe.

There were no injuries and the cause of the incident was determined to be accidental.

Le Mars Fire - Rescue was assisted at the scene by Le Mars Police, MidAmerican Energy and Specialized Concrete.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

