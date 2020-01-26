Le Mars chosen for RAGBRAI start partly because of ice cream reputation

LE MARS, Iowa -- The 2020 Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) begins July 18 in the Plymouth County town of Le Mars.

Known as the "Ice Cream Capital of the World," Le Mars was chosen partly because of its reputation for ice cream. Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises, a maker of ice cream and other frozen treats, operates the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor there.

"We have a family of seven children. And it's not the only reason, but when I heard that Le Mars is the 'Ice Cream Capital of the World,' that was the selling point, for us," said Dieter Drake, the director of RAGBRAI. "That seemed like a pretty interesting place and an interesting group of people, to kind of embrace ice cream."

Drake also cited the "great people" of Le Mars as another reason for selecting the town, with a population just under 10,000, to host the 48th annual ride.

This is the second time Le Mars was selected as the RAGBRAI start town -- the first was back in 2005.

Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff said leaders had been working to make the city into a "destination town" before the RAGBRAI announcement: "And, boy, this is a real start to get the destination off the ground."