Le Mars chosen for RAGBRAI start partly because of ice cream reputation

LE MARS, Iowa -- The 2020 Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) begins July 18 in the Plymouth County town of Le Mars.
Known as the "Ice Cream Capital of the World," Le Mars was chosen partly because of its reputation for ice cream. Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises, a maker of ice cream and other frozen treats, operates the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor there.
"We have a family of seven children. And it's not the only reason, but when I heard that Le Mars is the 'Ice Cream Capital of the World,' that was the selling point, for us," said Dieter Drake, the director of RAGBRAI. "That seemed like a pretty interesting place and an interesting group of people, to kind of embrace ice cream."
Drake also cited the "great people" of Le Mars as another reason for selecting the town, with a population just under 10,000, to host the 48th annual ride.
This is the second time Le Mars was selected as the RAGBRAI start town -- the first was back in 2005.
Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff said leaders had been working to make the city into a "destination town" before the RAGBRAI announcement: "And, boy, this is a real start to get the destination off the ground."
"We feel very honored, and blessed that they picked Le Mars, we really do," said Kirchoff, speaking by phone during a vacation in Florida. "It's absolutely fabulous for what we're trying to do in Le Mars, and it's going to fit right into our program."
Each RAGBRAI for the past 20 years has had an estimated 10,000 riders, and Drake said they're expecting the same number for 2020. The weeklong ride this year spans 420.3 miles.
Ride organizers have blocked hotel rooms in Le Mars, but given the fact that the city has less than a half-dozen hotels, it's likely that some (or most) of the organizers and riders will spill over into hotels in Orange City, Sioux Center or Sioux City.
"We are all booked," said Jay Chaudhari, the general manager of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel in Le Mars.
RAGBRAI traces its roots back to August 1973, when a Des Moines Register feature writer/copy editor teamed up with a Register columnist to bicycle across the state, from west to east, documenting the 412-mile ride in the newspaper.
The first ride began in Sioux City with an estimated 300 riders, of which 114 are believed to have made it all the way across the state. A number of additional riders joined the ride on the leg between Ames and Des Moines.
From there the ride ballooned in popularity.
The average RAGBRAI route is 468 miles and usually has stops in eight towns, including the beginning and the end.
Drake, 49, became the RAGBRAI director at the beginning of December. He replaced T.J. Juskiewicz, who resigned the position abruptly in October.
Juskiewicz launched a competing, simultaneous event called "Iowa's Ride" after he left RAGBRAI in protest. He was reportedly upset by the Register's efforts to stop him from commenting on their handling of a controversial profile of Carson King, the 24-year-old who launched an impromptu multimillion-dollar fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Though Drake has organized bicycle rides and other bike events since 2004 and was a competitive cyclist before that, this will be his first-ever RAGBRAI.
"It will be my first RAGBRAI. I've been a sponge as much as I possibly can the last eight weeks or so," he said.
Neal Adler, the executive director of the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce, emailed a statement Sunday celebrating the inclusion of Le Mars in this year's ride.
"RAGBRAI provides an excellent opportunity for our community to showcase its hospitality, as we welcome thousands of cyclists to experience Le Mars. We thank the RAGBRAI Committee for selecting Le Mars and for recognizing there is no better way to kick off the week of RAGBRAI, than to start in the Ice Cream Capital of the World, Le Mars, Iowa," Adler wrote.