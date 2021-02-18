Le Mars driver injured in 3-vehicle crash Thursday morning

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars driver was injured Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash along County Road C38.

At around 9:14 a.m. Thursday, a 2015 Peterbilt truck operated by a Sioux Center grain elevator was headed westbound on County Road C38 after leaving a truck wash in Le Mars, when a 2001 GMC Sierra crashed into the back end of the truck's trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram then collided into the back end of the GMC, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the GMC, a 41-year-old Le Mars resident whose name has not been released, was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by the Le Mars Ambulance. The status of the driver is not known. None of the drivers involved have been identified.

