Le Mars' ice cream sculptures get a touch-up
Le Mars' ice cream sculptures get a touch-up

LE MARS, Iowa -- Sometimes, even an ice cream cone needs a cosmetic touch-up.

This is the case with a handful of the more than 50 fiberglass ice cream statues that can be found in several locations throughout Le Mars, also known as the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

The idea for 80-pound sculptures -- decorated by area artists -- was the result of a 2010 Iowa Department of Economic Development report, which noted that the town of nearly 10,000 didn't have public art.

And what could represent Le Mars -- home of Wells Enterprises' Blue Bunny -- better than scoops of ice cream on top of cones? 

By 2013, the visually appealing street art began springing up at various businesses and parks, usually at a pace of a few times each year. 

However, some of the original cones began looking a bit weather-worn after seven years.

This is why sculptures by Northwest Bank (111 Central Ave. NW), Le Mars Art Center (200 Central Ave. SE) and Foster Park (Central Avenue and Sixth Street SE) were retouched with new paint, according to Mary Reynolds, manager of the Main Street Program with the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce.

They will now stand out like the inspirational sculpture at Habitué Coffeehouse (108 Central Ave. NE), the educational sculpture at Gehlen Catholic School (709 Plymouth St. NE) or the Rotary Club sculpture at O'Toole Park (Central Avenue and Fourth Street NE).

"The ice cream cones have become a part of the Le Mars landscape," she said. "We want them to look good."

Indeed, some tourists pick up city maps at the Chamber office, 50 Central Ave. SE, as a way to seek out each cone. 

Think of it as a scavenger hunt, only with bright pieces of ice cream-shaped fiberglass.

"We are proud of our public art," Reynolds said. "It is something that can be appreciated whether you live in Le Mars or if you're a tourist."

Le Mars ice cream cone art

An ice cream cone sculpture featuring inspirational art is shown in front of Habitué Coffeehouse and Bakery, 108 Central Ave. NE, in Le Mars, Iowa.
Le Mars ice cream cone art

An ice cream cone sculpture with multi-colored art is shown in front of Northwest Bank, 111 Central Ave. NW, in Le Mars, Iowa. The sculpture was recently retouched with new paint.
Le Mars ice cream cone art

An ice cream cone sculpture with a Rotary Club International motif is shown at O'Toole Park in Le Mars, Iowa.
Le Mars ice cream cone art

An ice cream cone sculpture with an education theme is shown at Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars, Iowa.
Le Mars ice cream cone art

An ice cream cone sculpture with a Girl Scout theme is shown at the intersection of Plymouth Street and Central Avenue South in Le Mars, Iowa. 
Le Mars ice cream cone art

An ice cream cone sculpture decorated with art of birds in tree branches is shown at Foster Park in Le Mars, Iowa. This sculpture is one of a handful that were recently spruced up.
