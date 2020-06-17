Le Mars' ice cream sculptures get a touch-up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- Sometimes, even an ice cream cone needs a cosmetic touch-up.

This is the case with a handful of the more than 50 fiberglass ice cream statues that can be found in several locations throughout Le Mars, also known as the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

The idea for 80-pound sculptures -- decorated by area artists -- was the result of a 2010 Iowa Department of Economic Development report, which noted that the town of nearly 10,000 didn't have public art.

And what could represent Le Mars -- home of Wells Enterprises' Blue Bunny -- better than scoops of ice cream on top of cones?

By 2013, the visually appealing street art began springing up at various businesses and parks, usually at a pace of a few times each year.

However, some of the original cones began looking a bit weather-worn after seven years.

This is why sculptures by Northwest Bank (111 Central Ave. NW), Le Mars Art Center (200 Central Ave. SE) and Foster Park (Central Avenue and Sixth Street SE) were retouched with new paint, according to Mary Reynolds, manager of the Main Street Program with the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce.