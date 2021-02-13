Le Mars man flown to Sioux Falls hospital after crash near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa man was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after being ejected from a tractor in a crash south of Orange City Friday.

At around 9:58 a.m. Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on Highway 60, about four miles south of Orange City.

Joshua Sievers, 41, of Le Mars, was driving a 2004 John Deere 6420 tractor southbound on Highway 60. A 2009 Kia Sorento driven by 26-year-old Jodie Huju of Sioux City was headed southbound on the highway when it struck the tractor, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

Sievers was ejected from the tractor, which came to rest on its side on the roadway.

Sievers was transported to the Orange City Area Health System by Orange City Ambulance, then flown to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls for treatment of his injuries. Huju was also transported to the Orange City Area Health System for treatment of her injuries.

The John Deere sustained roughly $25,000 in damage, while the Kia sustained an estimated $6,000 in damage.

Huju was cited for following too close. The crash remains under investigation.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Orange City Fire Department, the Orange City Ambulance, the Orange City Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.