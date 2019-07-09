National History Day competition

Emma DeRuyter's experience of exhibiting her project at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History wasn't the only notable achievement for Siouxland students who competed at the National History Day national contest June 9-13 in College Park, Maryland.

Two Akron-Westfield students, Daynen McKee and Hayden Wahlberg, won first place in the Junior Group Exhibit competition for their project, "Tragedy in the Chicago Fire and Triumph in the Architectural Response."