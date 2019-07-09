LE MARS, Iowa -- A trip to Washington, D.C., isn't complete without a visit to at least one of the Smithsonian Institution museums.
But how many of the thousands of people who go to those museums actually get to be an exhibitor, too?
Le Mars middle schooler Emma DeRuyter had that opportunity, an experience that still hasn't quite sunken in. Her National History Day exhibit on polio was chosen by state contest directors to represent Iowa for a display in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.
"It was very unexpected. I didn't even know if I would make it to the state level," said Emma, who will be in eighth grade.
In May, Emma qualified for the national competition by placing in the top two of 29 entries in the junior individual exhibit category (fellow Le Mars middle schooler Abigail Tilberg was the other) at the state competition in Des Moines. Needless to say, Emma was thrilled.
A few days later, she found out she'd been chosen to show her work at the Smithsonian.
"It was just crazy," she said. "Those are the biggest museums that everybody knows."
On June 12, the day after judging at the national contest, Emma set up her exhibit, just in front of Dorothy's ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," and met dozens of visitors who stopped to ask her questions and tell her their own personal experiences with polio.
"I had a lot of conversations. People would tell me they had the vaccines, knew people who had it," she said. "I learned a lot because so many people told stories."
Throughout the day, Emma said, she couldn't believe she was actually in the Smithsonian, presenting history rather than viewing it.
That's what National History Day is all about, though. Sponsored by the nonprofit education organization of the same name, the program promotes teaching and learning history in middle and high schools across the country and the world. Thousands of students each year research historical topics and enter in district competitions with hopes of advancing to the state and national contests.
From each state contest, a select few are chosen to exhibit at the Smithsonian while they're at the national contest in College Park, Maryland, a Washington suburb.
This year's theme was Triumph & Tragedy in History, and Emma, the 13-year-old daughter of Dave and Becky DeRuyter, chose to research polio, in part because of the national debate about whether to vaccinate children against diseases had been in the news. Because the polio outbreak occurred in the early to mid 1900s, Emma also knew that primary sources of information such as photos and news articles would be more plentiful.
Months of research culminated in her individual exhibit titled, "The Disease that Paralyzed Our Nation: The Tragedy of Poliomyelitis and Its Triumphant Defeat." Her 6-foot-tall, three-paneled display board included information about the origins of the disease, treatment pioneers, an interview with a Le Mars woman who survived the Sioux City polio outbreak of 1952 and what's being done to fight the disease today.
The day at the Smithsonian was a long one, and Emma didn't get much of a chance to look around herself, but it was worth it. Museum staff gave her and other National History Day students a behind-the-scenes look at some of the artifacts stored there, including a polio exhibit that included vials of the vaccine.
"They brought out artifacts they don't usually show, just for the students," Emma said.
Displaying her work at the Smithsonian made qualifying for the national competition even more memorable. Emma was not among the 10 finalists in the national competition, but she's already looking forward to next year. She's begun thinking of possible topics she could research for next year's theme, Breaking Barriers in History, with the goal of making it back to nationals and another trip to Washington, D.C.
Another visit to the Smithsonian might just be a must-see for Emma and her family if that happens.