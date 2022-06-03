Le Mars mother donates breastmilk during national formula shortage

LE MARS – For the last six months, Ashley Ludwig has been donating her extra breast milk to families in need.

A way to provide extra milk to families who are under-producing breastmilk or are unable to breastfeed has turned into a way for parents to feed their infants during a national formula shortage.

Nationwide, around 40 percent of formula is out of stock. The shortage is due to national supply chain issues and a February recall of Similac products due to bacterial infections at a Michigan Abbott Laboratories plant. Abbott produces roughly 48 percent of the formula market.

Ludwig has had an oversupply of milk since giving birth to her son Oliver 13 months ago.

While scrolling through social media, Ludwig found Human Milk 4 Human Babies – Iowa, a Facebook page focused on donating breastmilk. The page is part of a national group connecting families to those with extra milk. There is no cost to families for the milk, it's all through donations.

At the time, the page was mostly used for families who are unable to breastfeed or women who were under-producing breastmilk. For the past few months, Ludwig has seen more people who normally use formula requesting milk.

Ludwig is an English teacher at Le Mars High School. After giving birth in April 2021, she was able to produce a significant amount of milk throughout the summer and into the school year.

While nursing Oliver she pumped milk and for the four months she was home last summer, she built up a large supply.

She has been storing individual milk bags in gallon bags, with roughly 55 ounces a bag, in her deep freezer. Eventually, she ran out of room and had to buy a second chest freezer. The milk can stay frozen for a year.

“It just kind of sat there, he never needed it,” she said.

She helps supply milk to mothers around the Le Mars area. Some of the moms she has helped have been from Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Orange City.

Ludwig said she was more than willing to donate her milk to mothers who needed it and wouldn’t want to charge for it.

“It’s such a necessity, you have to feed your kid,” she said. “I’m making milk for free; I’m not paying anything for it.”

She has donated 1,540 ounces to four different people. One of the moms she donates to has breast cancer and gave birth a week ago. She will only be able to nurse for a month before receiving a mastectomy.

“I’m going to give the rest of my milk to her,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig still has back stock from November, with roughly 1,000 ounces on hand. She has slowly reduced the amount she pumps because Oliver is currently on a mix of breastmilk and cow’s milk, soon to be only on cow’s milk.

The composition of women’s breastmilk changes as the child ages to provide different nutrients and higher fat content. Ludwig tries to make sure she is giving age-appropriate milk to families.

“If a parent tells me their child is four months old, I’ll try to find milk when he was four months old,” she said.

The past few individuals she donated to were families unable to find the formula. She said their children needed specific formula and were unable to find it.

Ludwig said she couldn’t imagine having to take milk from someone she doesn’t know. While she has not personally known any of the people she has donated to, the individuals have had mutual friends on Facebook which helps, she said.

Because of the shortage, Ludwig has seen recipes online for homemade formulas. The Food and Drug Administration advises parents and caregivers to not make or feed infants homemade formula due to safety, health and nutrient concerns.

“I can’t imagine people are actually doing that,” she said. “At that point, I would probably pick someone else’s milk too.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics does not encourage mothers to donate their milk personally but does encourage mothers to donate it to milk banks.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine has released suggestions for families considering milk sharing and encourages families to make an informed decision regarding the donor’s health.

Ludwig hasn’t been personally asked about her health but she has seen people request dairy-free milk or soy-free milk on the Facebook page.

“I feel bad for those moms because a lot of the formulas that people can’t find are the specific formulas for the babies with restricted diets,” she said

She said some of the parents are using the donated breastmilk to supplement the formula they have on hand until more can be found.

She checks the local stores for certain formulas for friends and said the shelves are always mostly empty, with only off-brand formulas remaining.

“We were happy to donate it, (Oliver) will never even know,” Ludwig said.

