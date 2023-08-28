LE MARS, Iowa -- Four people were hospitalized early Monday after a pickup truck left the road and struck a house near Le Mars.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. near the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and McKurth Drive, just east of Le Mars. A preliminary investigation determined Jesus Almaraz was eastbound in a Ram 3500 pickup truck. As he neared McKurth Drive, Almaraz suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which hit the north ditch, went airborne and struck a house on McKurth Drive.

Almaraz, 30, of Sioux City, was transported by ambulance to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.

Three passengers, all of Sioux City, also were injured.

Cesar Ramon Francisco, 28, and Rinaldy Hernandez, 30, both were transported by ambulance to the Orange City Area Health System hospital.

Isabel Savala, 59, was flown by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

All four were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said.