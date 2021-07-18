Le Mars prepares for over 20,0000 RAGBRAI visitors

LE MARS — Next weekend, an estimated 20,000 people will gather at the "Ice Cream Capital of The World" for The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
For second time in 48 seasons, Le Mars will host thousands of riders and support personnel for the kickoff of this year's RAGBRAI.
More than 15,000 bikers will leave the Plymouth County seat Sunday, July 25 as they begin a 454-mile cross state journey that ends July 31 in Clinton.
Some bikers and their support teams have already started trickling into Le Mars, with the rest expected to arrive by Saturday, when the city of 10,000 will host a slate of special entertainment, activities and food and beverage options.
Having hosted the kickoff in 2005, Mitch Christoffel, one of the executive chairs for the local RAGBRAI committee, said the community is excited about the event being back in Le Mars after nearly two decades.
For Mark Sturgeon, this achieves a goal he has been working towards for years. As a member of the Plymouth County Cyclists, he had sent a letter to the RAGBRAI officials every year to petition for Le Mars to be the starting community.
Sturgeon said being the starting community is not only financially good for the community, but it shows bikers the various activities Le Mars has to offer including trails, Brown's Theater and more. People come back for vacations, he said.
This year will be his 12th year participating in RAGBRAI and said it is an opportunity to connect with people who share a common hobby.
Le Mars was chosen partly because of its longtime reputation for ice cream. Homegrown Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream and frozen treats, operates two plants in Le Mars, as well as the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor.
"We have a family of seven children. And it's not the only reason, but when I heard that Le Mars is the 'Ice Cream Capital of the World,' that was the selling point, for us," said Dieter Drake, the director of RAGBRAI said in 2020. "That seemed like a pretty interesting place and an interesting group of people, to kind of embrace ice cream."
Le Mars was originally picked to start the 2020 RAGBRAI, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ride was later canceled. Christoffel said the committees had already started on the groundwork of the event and some of that was able to jumpstart the planning this year.
With only one week left before the event, Christoffel said almost of all of the planning is "locked down" and while some bumps in the road are expected, he feels they have planned for every possibility.
There are over 200 volunteers for the event, with some doing multiple shifts. In a perfect world, he said there would be more but the community has been very engaged in the planning process.
Saturday's kickoff event, playfully title “Le Mars A La Road,” features a variety of food vendors, music performers and downtown activities for all ages.
With the festival starting the day before the ride begins, many choose to stay overnight.
Jay Chaudhari, the general manager of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel in Le Mars said they have 62 rooms and they were sold out quickly after the announcement, some were even booked before.
Because of limited hotel rooms in Le Mars, RAGBRAI participants also have been booking overnight stays in other nearby cities, including Sioux City.
The majority of bikers will pitch tents during the weeklong ride. In Le Mars, the Plymouth County Fairgrounds will be home to the main campground, covering about 35 acres. The annual fair begins just days after the bikers leave town.
TUNING UP BIKES
Le Mars' only local bike shop, Bike Central, has been working to service local riders' bicycles in time for them to participate while also preparing for the influx of out-of-town bikers.
Because of supply chain problems, the shop isn’t able to get new bikes, but they are stocked up with more parts than normal. In the past, co-owner Kevin Richards said he would be able to order parts and get them the next day. Predicting the COVID-related supply chain woes, the team made an effort last fall to stock up when items were available.
"So far we've been very, very fortunate to get everybody ready," he said.
Repairs and tune-ups aren't the only preparation the shop has to do before RAGBRAI begins. People in and out of the state are shipping bikes to the shop and staff has to assemble and tune them.
An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people will be visiting the bike shop and Richards said they have additional help coming in this week to take care of all the needs.
On July 25, bikers will leave Le Mars bound for Sac City, a 83.8-mile journey. Sac City stepped in as the overnight host for Sunday after the choice RAGBRAI made in 2020, nearby Storm Lake, opted out of this year's ride.
On Sunday, the route will pass through the Northwest Iowa cities of Oyens, Remsen, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta and Early before settling in Sac City for the night.
Cherokee has been designated as Sunday's "meeting town" for riders to meet up with RVs, buses and other vehicles being driven by their support teams.
RAGBRAI traces its roots to August 1973, when a Des Moines Register feature writer/copy editor teamed up with a Register columnist to bicycle across the state, from west to east, documenting the 412-mile ride in the newspaper.
The first ride began in Sioux City with an estimated 300 riders, of which 114 are believed to have made it all the way across the state. A number of additional riders joined the ride on the leg between Ames and Des Moines.
From there the ride ballooned in popularity, annually attracting riders from around the world.
A tradition that started with the first rides was for bikers to dip a back tire in the Missouri River before the ride and a front tire in the Mississippi River at the end of the ride.
This year, RAGBRAI officials are suggesting riders drive 22 miles to Akron on Friday to dip their tires in the Big Sioux River, a tributary of the Missouri, or to travel to Sioux City to dip their wheels directly into the Missouri.
Caitlin Yamada