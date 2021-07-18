Le Mars prepares for over 20,0000 RAGBRAI visitors

This year will be his 12th year participating in RAGBRAI and said it is an opportunity to connect with people who share a common hobby.

Le Mars was chosen partly because of its longtime reputation for ice cream. Homegrown Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream and frozen treats, operates two plants in Le Mars, as well as the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor.

"We have a family of seven children. And it's not the only reason, but when I heard that Le Mars is the 'Ice Cream Capital of the World,' that was the selling point, for us," said Dieter Drake, the director of RAGBRAI said in 2020. "That seemed like a pretty interesting place and an interesting group of people, to kind of embrace ice cream."

Le Mars was originally picked to start the 2020 RAGBRAI, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ride was later canceled. Christoffel said the committees had already started on the groundwork of the event and some of that was able to jumpstart the planning this year.

With only one week left before the event, Christoffel said almost of all of the planning is "locked down" and while some bumps in the road are expected, he feels they have planned for every possibility.