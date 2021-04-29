Le Mars reveals its RAGBRAI theme, logo

LE MARS, Iowa -- The city of Le Mars is kicking off RAGBRAI this year with a theme that combines ice cream and cycling.

The Le Mars RAGBRAI committee said in a statement Thursday that its plans include paying homage to the city's position as the Ice Cream Capital of the World with the logo and theme, "Le Mars A La Road."

The community will welcome 20,000 riders and spectators in the days ahead of RAGBRAI's official July 25 start date.

"Le Mars is excited to kick off RAGBRAI this year. There are many moving pieces to coordinate an event of this magnitude and the entire committee of volunteers is working hard to coordinate bike and shuttle routes, identify and promote public safety needs and opportunities, arrange and organize entertainment, fundraise, and recruit and place nearly 400 volunteers," Peggy Sitzmann, executive chair, said in the statement. "There will be opportunities for groups and people of all ages to help and benefit from RAGBRAI. We are all working hard to make it one of the best and safest events this community has seen in years."

Riders, spectators and locals will find a wide variety of food, shopping and entertainment in downtown Le Mars beginning July 23-24. The statement said food and vendor applications are now being accepted.

In lieu of RAGBRAI-sponsored housing this year, local residents and riders are encouraged to visit the RAGBRAI Le Mars Housing/Camping Connection group on Facebook to arrange lodging. Le Mars residents and riders can connect in the forum to understand and agree to the COVID-19 mitigation needs of both parties, according to the statement.

