Le Mars site proposed for addition to Superfund National Priorities List

LE MARS, Iowa -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding a tetrachloroethene site on Highway 3 in Le Mars to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL).

The NPL includes sites where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks. The Le Mars site is one of five proposed new additions to the list.

The Highway 3 tetrachloroethene (PCE) site is located southeast of the intersection of Plymouth Street West (Iowa Highway 3) and Central Avenue Northeast. The EPA said in a statement that the site was discovered in April 2008 during an investigation conducted for the nearby Le Mars Coal Gas Plant Site. Groundwater sampling identified the presence of PCE and its breakdown products. Those contaminants were determined not to be associated with the Le Mars Coal Gas Plant Site, according to the statement.

Before being added to the NPL, the site must meet the EPA's requirements and be proposed for addition to the list in the federal register, subject to a 60-day public comment period. The EPA will add the site to the NPL if it continues to meet the listing requirements after the public comment period closes and the agency has responded to any comments, according to the statement.

"No community deserves to have contaminated sites near where they live, work, play, and go to school. Nearly two out of three of the sites being proposed or added to the priorities list are in overburdened or underserved communities," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in the statement. "EPA is building a better America by taking action to clean up some of the nation’s most contaminated sites, protect communities' health, and return contaminated land to safe and productive reuse for future generations."

The statement said superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities. The program is credited for significant reductions in both birth defects and blood-lead levels among children living near sites. Research has shown that residential property values increase up to 24% within 3 miles of sites after cleanup, according to the statement.

